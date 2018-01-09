Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump causes confusion about 'clean' DACA bill
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump causes confusion about 'clean' DACA bill
President Trump caused confusion about what a future bill for DACA would look like while hosting an immigration meeting with lawmakers at the White House.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)
Trump causes confusion about 'clean' DACA bill
Trump: Immigration bill must be 'bill of love'
US to expel Haitian earthquake refugees
WH urged DHS to end immigrants' protections
8 border wall prototypes on display
Ivanka calls on Congress to act on immigration
Trump council member will quit if DACA ends
Trump expected to end DACA program
Sanders: Ending DACA most cruel, ugly decision
Reporter asks Trump if DREAMers should worry
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
Who is a target for deportation?
Paul Ryan tells undocumented mom not to worry
Ioffe: Melania is the 'right kind of immigrant'
Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
Mexican lawmaker says he scaled border fence
See More
Trump causes confusion about 'clean' DACA bill
The Lead
President Trump caused confusion about what a future bill for DACA would look like while hosting an immigration meeting with lawmakers at the White House.
Source: CNN