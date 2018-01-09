Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

THURMONT, MD - JANUARY 6: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Republican leadership takes turns speaking to the media at Camp David on January 6, 2018 in Thurmont, Maryland. President Trump met with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
THURMONT, MD - JANUARY 6: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Republican leadership takes turns speaking to the media at Camp David on January 6, 2018 in Thurmont, Maryland. President Trump met with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Evening news briefing from CNN

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Evening news briefing from CNN

Evening news briefing from CNN on Monday, January 8.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Evening news briefing from CNN

Evening news briefing from CNN on Monday, January 8.
Source: CNN