    Trump: Farmers lucky they could vote for me

Speaking at an event in Nashville, President Trump tells farmers they are "so lucky" he gave them the privilege of voting for him.
Speaking at an event in Nashville, President Trump tells farmers they are "so lucky" he gave them the privilege of voting for him.
