Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Oprah on a political run in the past: 'Never!'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Oprah on a political run in the past: 'Never!'
For years, Oprah Winfrey has faced speculation over whether she would ever run for public office.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
Oprah on a political run in the past: 'Never!'
Eric Ripert's unexpected path to fame
Tanker, freighter collide off China
He has the ultimate immigrant story
Water main break floods parts of JFK airport
He is a real life Willy Wonka
Tapper: Shouldn't the President know what the attorney general does?
Watch Coast Guard react to man in sinking car
Slain deputy's 4-year-old comforts mom
Journalist dies after stroke at airport
Watch firework explosion from car trunk
Glitch generates false lottery winners
Retirement home cam tapes attack on 86-year-old
Solange reveals illness, cancels show
Divorced couple's engagement video goes viral
See More
Oprah on a political run in the past: 'Never!'
For years, Oprah Winfrey has faced speculation over whether she would ever run for public office.
Source: CNN