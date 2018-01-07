Axios: Steve Bannon apologizes to Trump

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who called Donald Trump Jr. "treasonous" and "unpatriotic" in Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury," has released a statement to Axios apologizing for his comments and affirming his support for the President and his family.
