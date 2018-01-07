Axios: Steve Bannon apologizes to Trump

Breaking News

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who called Donald Trump Jr. "treasonous" and "unpatriotic" in Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury," has released a statement to Axios apologizing for his comments and affirming his support for the President and his family.
Source: CNN

