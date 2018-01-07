Miller: Bannon comments are angry, vindictive

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller decries former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who said in Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury" that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians in Trump tower was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
