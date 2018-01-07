Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Miller: Bannon comments are angry, vindictive

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Miller: Bannon comments are angry, vindictive

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller decries former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who said in Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury" that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians in Trump tower was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump vs Steve Bannon (12 Videos)

See More

Miller: Bannon comments are angry, vindictive

State of the Union

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller decries former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who said in Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury" that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians in Trump tower was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
Source: CNN