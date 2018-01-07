Breaking News

    Ex-Trump aide: I called Trump a fool

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide, confirms that he did call President Trump a fool but says the full context of his quotations were not put into Michael Wolff's new book.
Source: CNN

