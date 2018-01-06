Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Donald Trump tells reporters that he is leaving the White House to visit troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump said he was visiting the injured military service members to wish them a merry Christmas
U.S. President Donald Trump tells reporters that he is leaving the White House to visit troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump said he was visiting the injured military service members to wish them a merry Christmas

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I'm a very stable genius

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I'm a very stable genius

President Trump praised his own mental stability and intelligence on Twitter following a controversial book about his time in office by Michael Wolff.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: I'm a very stable genius

President Trump praised his own mental stability and intelligence on Twitter following a controversial book about his time in office by Michael Wolff.
Source: CNN