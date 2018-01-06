Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ron Paul: Mr. President, fire Jeff Sessions
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ron Paul: Mr. President, fire Jeff Sessions
Former Congressman Ron Paul (R-TX) discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind the Obama-era policy of non-interference in marijuana-friendly states.
Source: CNN
Marijuana in America (14 Videos)
Ron Paul: Mr. President, fire Jeff Sessions
What in the World: Legal pot proliferation
Your brain on weed
GOP senator fumes over marijuana memo reversal
Colorado facing influx of black market pot
Will weed be bigger than whiskey?
Will recreational marijuana soon be legal nationwide?
Designer marijuana boost THC potency
Banned pesticide found in marijuana in Colorado
Is eating marijuana riskier than smoking it?
The quick hit history of medical marijuana
What's worse -- pot or booze?
You won't believe what mom finds inside Easter present
Study: Pot may reduce painkiller deaths
See More
Ron Paul: Mr. President, fire Jeff Sessions
Smerconish
Former Congressman Ron Paul (R-TX) discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind the Obama-era policy of non-interference in marijuana-friendly states.
Source: CNN