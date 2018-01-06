GOP senators want probe of dossier author

Two senior Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee referred the author of a dossier detailing Russian interference in the 2016 election to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution over potential false statements made to federal authorities about distributing information from the dossier.
