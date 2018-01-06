Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump on Russia investigation: We've been open
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump on Russia investigation: We've been open
President Trump is asked whether he's still willing to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller's team over the Russia investigation, and answers "there's been no collusion."
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Russia (17 Videos)
Trump on Russia investigation: We've been open
Trump responds to Russia election meddling
Trump: I believe Putin
Donald Trump's continued denials of Russian collusion
Toobin: History shows president not above law
Trump: 'The fake dossier was made up'
Clapper: Trump's FBI attacks part of a pattern
Warner reserving 'final judgment' on collusion
Brennan: Trump intimidated by Putin
Ex-CIA chief: Trump criticism a badge of honor
Rubio: I would have used info against Trump
Attorney denies Trump memo involvement
Trump thanks Putin for removing US diplomats
Congress strikes Russia sanctions deal
Trump reshuffling legal team
Trump to NYT: Comey used dossier for leverage
President Trump tweets defense of Trump Jr.
Bernstein on Trump: We know there's a cover-up
See More
Trump on Russia investigation: We've been open
President Trump is asked whether he's still willing to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller's team over the Russia investigation, and answers "there's been no collusion."
Source: CNN