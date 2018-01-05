Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House January 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with Republican members of the Senate to discuss immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House January 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with Republican members of the Senate to discuss immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump slams 'phony book' on Twitter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump slams 'phony book' on Twitter

President Trump heads to a weekend retreat with Republican lawmakers as Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" releases four days early. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump slams 'phony book' on Twitter

The Lead

President Trump heads to a weekend retreat with Republican lawmakers as Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" releases four days early. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN