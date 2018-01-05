Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a Cabinet meeting at the White House December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump extolled passage of the tax reform package as it nears, called for an end to the immigration visa lottery and celebrated the repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate included in the tax package. Trump did not take questons. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a Cabinet meeting at the White House December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump extolled passage of the tax reform package as it nears, called for an end to the immigration visa lottery and celebrated the repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate included in the tax package. Trump did not take questons. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Wolff book is full of lies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Wolff book is full of lies

President Trump tweeted the new White House tell-all book by Michael Wolff is "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump vs Steve Bannon (11 Videos)

See More

Trump: Wolff book is full of lies

President Trump tweeted the new White House tell-all book by Michael Wolff is "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."
Source: CNN