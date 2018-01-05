Breaking News
Tillerson discusses Trump's N. Korea strategy
Tough military action against North Korea remains an option if diplomatic efforts fail to end its pursuit of nuclear weapons, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN.
Tillerson discusses Trump's N. Korea strategy
