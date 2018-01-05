Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Wolff Trump familiy child Fire and Fury book newday_00000000
Michael Wolff Trump familiy child Fire and Fury book newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Author: Trump's family says he's like a child

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Author: Trump's family says he's like a child

Michael Wolff, the author of a new bombshell book about President Trump, says that Trump's closest advisers and family members describe the President as "like a child."
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Author: Trump's family says he's like a child

New Day

Michael Wolff, the author of a new bombshell book about President Trump, says that Trump's closest advisers and family members describe the President as "like a child."
Source: CNN