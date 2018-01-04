Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faces questions from reporters about a new book that is highly critical of President Donald Trump and his relationship with Steve Bannon.
Source: CNN

News Replays (10 Videos)

See More

White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faces questions from reporters about a new book that is highly critical of President Donald Trump and his relationship with Steve Bannon.
Source: CNN