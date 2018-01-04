Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faces questions from reporters about a new book that is highly critical of President Donald Trump and his relationship with Steve Bannon.
Source: CNN
News Replays (10 Videos)
White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)
Scaramucci defends Trump, bashes Bannon (full)
WH: Trump was 'furious' over Bannon's comments (full)
Zakaria: Trump resigned US as world's leader
Watergate reporters weigh in on Russia probe
Anthony Scaramucci on Trump's next year (full)
Sanders on DACA: This is a moral outrage
Bush, Obama advisers reflect on year of Trump
'Porch pirates' stealing delivery packages
Pence: Victory is closer than ever before
See More
White House slams book's allegations (full Q&A)
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faces questions from reporters about a new book that is highly critical of President Donald Trump and his relationship with Steve Bannon.
Source: CNN