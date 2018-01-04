Cooper questions White House's line of attack

CNN's Anderson Cooper questions the White House's line of attack on Steve Bannon, whom White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says did not wield influence, despite his official title as "Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President."
CNN's Anderson Cooper questions the White House's line of attack on Steve Bannon, whom White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says did not wield influence, despite his official title as "Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President."