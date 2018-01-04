Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

steve bannon moore trump washington post bash lemon ctn_00000827
steve bannon moore trump washington post bash lemon ctn_00000827

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper questions White House's line of attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cooper questions White House's line of attack

CNN's Anderson Cooper questions the White House's line of attack on Steve Bannon, whom White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says did not wield influence, despite his official title as "Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President."
Source: CNN

Steve Bannon (15 Videos)

See More

Cooper questions White House's line of attack

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN's Anderson Cooper questions the White House's line of attack on Steve Bannon, whom White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says did not wield influence, despite his official title as "Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President."
Source: CNN