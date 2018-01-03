Biden on North Korea: 'This is not a game'

Breaking News

Former Vice President Joe Biden says the US is on dangerous footing with North Korea and that President Donald Trump's tweets show "really poor judgment."
Former Vice President Joe Biden says the US is on dangerous footing with North Korea and that President Donald Trump's tweets show "really poor judgment."
