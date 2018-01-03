Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kimmel mocks 'maniacs' Trump and Kim
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kimmel mocks 'maniacs' Trump and Kim
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over their war of words about nuclear prowess.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Kimmel mocks 'maniacs' Trump and Kim
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
The captivating magic of Hanoi
The secret side of Rome
Exploring a 'confusing yet delightful' country
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
Bourdain dives into Putin's Russia
The side of Jamaica you never get to see
The origin of the Taranta dance
Cologne's inexplicable love for clowns and beer
What separates Senegal from the rest of Africa?
See America's influence on Filipino cuisine
The spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine
The best time to visit Argentina
The surprisingly diverse cuisine in Houston
Desperate drinking in London
See More
Kimmel mocks 'maniacs' Trump and Kim
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over their war of words about nuclear prowess.
Source: CNN