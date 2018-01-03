Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump slams Bannon: He lost his mind
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump slams Bannon: He lost his mind
President Trump has issued a statement blasting former chief strategist Steve Bannon, in the wake of the Michael Wolff book, saying "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind".
Source: CNN
Steve Bannon (15 Videos)
Trump slams Bannon: He lost his mind
The ups and downs of the Bannon insurgency
Toobin: Bannon had a real 'axe to grind'
Steve Bannon comments on Roy Moore accusations
Bannon compares Moore, Trump WaPo stories
Bannon tells Trump: Fight back against Mueller
Bannon: Comey firing was a mistake
What you need to know about Steve Bannon
Video shows heated Oval Office meeting
Bannon slams George W. Bush's presidency
Bannon: It's a season of war against GOP
Bannon calls for Sen. Bob Corker to resign
Bannon: Russia investigation a 'farce'
Bannon: GOP wants to 'nullify' 2016 election
Steve Bannon celebrates Moore's win
See More
Trump slams Bannon: He lost his mind
Wolf
President Trump has issued a statement blasting former chief strategist Steve Bannon, in the wake of the Michael Wolff book, saying "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind".
Source: CNN