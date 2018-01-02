Breaking News
Trump slams Huma Abedin, Dems, DOJ on Twitter
President Trump took aim at former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Democrats and the Department of Justice during an early-morning series of tweets. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
