Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

title: Senator Hatch Office - An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol duration: 11:13:47 site: Twitter author: null published: Wed Dec 31 1969 19:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: yes description: null
title: Senator Hatch Office - An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol duration: 11:13:47 site: Twitter author: null published: Wed Dec 31 1969 19:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: yes description: null

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire from Senate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire from Senate

Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, the GOP's longest-serving senator, will not seek re-election this year.
Source: CNN

2018 Midterm Elections (11 Videos)

See More

Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire from Senate

Newsroom

Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, the GOP's longest-serving senator, will not seek re-election this year.
Source: CNN