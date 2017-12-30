Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trees planted where CNN filmed Trump golfing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trees planted where CNN filmed Trump golfing

Trees have been planted on one of President Trump's golf courses where CNN cameras captured him golfing. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trees planted where CNN filmed Trump golfing

Newsroom

Trees have been planted on one of President Trump's golf courses where CNN cameras captured him golfing. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.
Source: CNN