Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    NYT: How FBI's Russia probe began

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NYT: How FBI's Russia probe began

According to the New York Times, George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had "political dirt" on Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

NYT: How FBI's Russia probe began

Newsroom

According to the New York Times, George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had "political dirt" on Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN