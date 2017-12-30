Breaking News

George Papadopoulos, pictured second from the left in March 2016 in a National Security Meeting with President Donald Trump, far right.
George Papadopoulos, pictured second from the left in March 2016 in a National Security Meeting with President Donald Trump, far right.

    NYT: How FBI's Russia probe began

George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had "political dirt" on Hillary Clinton in May of last year, a conversation that might have played a role in the FBI's decision to open an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.
