Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CASTLE DALE, UT - OCTOBER 9: Emissions rise from the smokestacks of Pacificorp's 1440 megawatt coal fired power plant on October 9, 2017 in Castle Dale, Utah. It was announced today that the Trump administration's EPA will repeal the Clean Power Plan,that was put in place by the Obama administration. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
CASTLE DALE, UT - OCTOBER 9: Emissions rise from the smokestacks of Pacificorp's 1440 megawatt coal fired power plant on October 9, 2017 in Castle Dale, Utah. It was announced today that the Trump administration's EPA will repeal the Clean Power Plan,that was put in place by the Obama administration. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump tweets climate change could be 'good'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump tweets climate change could be 'good'

President Donald Trump, on vacation in balmy Florida, suggested that climate change could be a good thing, tweeting that East Coast cities gripped by freezing temperatures could use some warming.
Source: CNN

President Trump and Climate Change (15 Videos)

See More

Trump tweets climate change could be 'good'

The Lead

President Donald Trump, on vacation in balmy Florida, suggested that climate change could be a good thing, tweeting that East Coast cities gripped by freezing temperatures could use some warming.
Source: CNN