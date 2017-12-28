Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The stone that built the White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The stone that built the White House

Government Island, about 40 miles from Washington DC, once provided the raw materials for the White House.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (9 Videos)

See More

The stone that built the White House

Government Island, about 40 miles from Washington DC, once provided the raw materials for the White House.
Source: CNN