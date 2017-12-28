Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The stone that built the White House
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The stone that built the White House
Government Island, about 40 miles from Washington DC, once provided the raw materials for the White House.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
The stone that built the White House
You can't imagine these chefs in the '80s
Charger wife Sasha Gates shares Pelau recipe
The ups and downs of the Bannon insurgency
Russia conducting aggressive military actions
Ex-WH lawyer slams Rooney's FBI purge comment
Bernstein: Trump presidency is tainted, not FBI
Baer: Attack on FBI is demoralizing
How Jean-Georges trained an immigrant army
Eric Ripert: struggling student to star chef
See More
The stone that built the White House
Government Island, about 40 miles from Washington DC, once provided the raw materials for the White House.
Source: CNN