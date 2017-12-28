Sciutto: Trump not the best since Truman

While visiting a Palm Beach, Florida firehouse, President Trump falsely claimed that he has more legislative accomplishments than former President Harry Truman. CNN's Jim Scuitto and Phil Mattingly break down how much was actually accomplished during Trump's first year in office.
