Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sciutto: Trump not the best since Truman

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sciutto: Trump not the best since Truman

While visiting a Palm Beach, Florida firehouse, President Trump falsely claimed that he has more legislative accomplishments than former President Harry Truman. CNN's Jim Scuitto and Phil Mattingly break down how much was actually accomplished during Trump's first year in office.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Sciutto: Trump not the best since Truman

Anderson Cooper 360

While visiting a Palm Beach, Florida firehouse, President Trump falsely claimed that he has more legislative accomplishments than former President Harry Truman. CNN's Jim Scuitto and Phil Mattingly break down how much was actually accomplished during Trump's first year in office.
Source: CNN