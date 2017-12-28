Breaking News

karen bass 12.27
karen bass 12.27

    Bass: GOP clearly afraid of indictments

Bass: GOP clearly afraid of indictments

Rep. Karen Bass said that Rep. Francis Rooney's (R-FL) call for a "purge" at the FBI is frightening and sews distrust in American institutions.
Source: CNN

