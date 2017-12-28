Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democrat speaks Doug Jones speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Democrat speaks Doug Jones speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama.

    JUST WATCHED

    Alabama certifies Doug Jones' election win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Alabama certifies Doug Jones' election win

Alabama on Thursday certified Democrat Doug Jones' victory over Republican Roy Moore in this month's special Senate election.
Source: CNN

Doug Jones (15 Videos)

See More

Alabama certifies Doug Jones' election win

Newsroom

Alabama on Thursday certified Democrat Doug Jones' victory over Republican Roy Moore in this month's special Senate election.
Source: CNN