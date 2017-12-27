Breaking News
Truck blocks camera from showing Trump golfing
Truck blocks camera from showing Trump golfing
A white truck tried to obscure CNN cameras from showing President Trump golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The White House has not responded to CNN's questions about the truck.
Truck blocks camera from showing Trump golfing
Newsroom
Source: CNN
