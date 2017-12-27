Breaking News

A white truck tried to obscure CNN cameras from showing President Trump golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The White House has not responded to CNN's questions about the truck.
A white truck tried to obscure CNN cameras from showing President Trump golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The White House has not responded to CNN's questions about the truck.
