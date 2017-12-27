Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters in Washington.
The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters in Washington.

    JUST WATCHED

    Baer: Attack on FBI is demoralizing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Baer: Attack on FBI is demoralizing

Former CIA operative Robert Baer says that GOP Rep. Rooney's comment calling for a "purge" of the FBI is disloyal.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (9 Videos)

See More

Baer: Attack on FBI is demoralizing

Former CIA operative Robert Baer says that GOP Rep. Rooney's comment calling for a "purge" of the FBI is disloyal.
Source: CNN