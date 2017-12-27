Breaking News

Rep. Meeks 12-27-17 Lead
    Democratic congressman: Trump is a con man

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks says that he is concerned that President Trump governs by using bait-and-switch tactics.
Democratic congressman: Trump is a con man

The Lead

