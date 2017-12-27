Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
GOP congressman defends his call to 'purge' FBI
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
GOP congressman defends his call to 'purge' FBI
Congressman Francis Rooney calls for a "purge" of the FBI.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
GOP congressman defends his call to 'purge' FBI
2017 CNN Heroes tribute in 2 minutes
You can't imagine these chefs in the '80s
How CNN Hero uses soap to save lives
How Jean-Georges trained an immigrant army
Detroit boxing gym gives youth a fighting chance
Eric Ripert: struggling student to star chef
Vet uses surfing to help soldiers heal
Rescuing Cape Town's 'left behind' children
CNN Young Wonder: Haile Thomas
See More
GOP congressman defends his call to 'purge' FBI
Wolf
Congressman Francis Rooney calls for a "purge" of the FBI.
Source: CNN