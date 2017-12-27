Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP lawmaker: DOJ, FBI need to be purged

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP lawmaker: DOJ, FBI need to be purged

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) claims that government agencies have been "off the rails" and suggest they be purged.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (9 Videos)

See More

GOP lawmaker: DOJ, FBI need to be purged

Newsroom

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) claims that government agencies have been "off the rails" and suggest they be purged.
Source: CNN