Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
How politics could change in 2018
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
How politics could change in 2018
More than 450 seats in the US Congress will be up for grabs in 2018. CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how the political landscape could change after midterm elections.
Source: CNN
Coming in 2018 (6 Videos)
How politics could change in 2018
Sanders: GOP should worry very much about 2018
This is what's happening in 2018
Here's what's in store for movies in 2018
Security challenges at 2018 Winter Olympics
Could tax reform turn GOP fortunes in 2018?
See More
How politics could change in 2018
More than 450 seats in the US Congress will be up for grabs in 2018. CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how the political landscape could change after midterm elections.
Source: CNN