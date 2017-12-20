Breaking News

    Blitzer presses Corker on tax bill (full interview)

Blitzer presses Corker on tax bill (full interview)

CNN's Wolf Blitzer presses Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on the tax bill and his change from a "no" to "yes" on the GOP's tax plan.
