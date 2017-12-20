Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Guthrie to Ryan: You living in fantasy world?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Guthrie to Ryan: You living in fantasy world?
NBC's 'Today' host Samantha Guthrie asks Speaker Paul Ryan about the new GOP tax bill.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Guthrie to Ryan: You living in fantasy world?
Netflix stars help pull off surprise proposal
2017 CNN Heroes tribute in 2 minutes
Moment UFO spotted by US Navy jet
Selfie leads to death threats for beauty queen
CNN Young Wonder: Haile Thomas
Man sets record for blindfolded slackline walk
California wildfire threatens neighborhood
Hundreds ill during Royal Caribbean cruise
Ex-wife of NBA player charged in his murder
Chicago cop gives kids back their childhood
Rescuing Cape Town's 'left behind' children
Detroit boxing gym gives youth a fighting chance
Obama: Tend to democracy or risk Nazism
Vet uses surfing to help soldiers heal
How CNN Hero uses soap to save lives
See More
Guthrie to Ryan: You living in fantasy world?
NBC's 'Today' host Samantha Guthrie asks Speaker Paul Ryan about the new GOP tax bill.
Source: CNN