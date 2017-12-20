Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, speaks during a tax bill passage event with U.S. President Donald Trump, second left, and Republican congressional members of the House and Senate on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. House Republicans passed the most extensive rewrite of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years, hours after the Senate passed the legislation, handing Trump his first major legislative victory. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, speaks during a tax bill passage event with U.S. President Donald Trump, second left, and Republican congressional members of the House and Senate on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. House Republicans passed the most extensive rewrite of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years, hours after the Senate passed the legislation, handing Trump his first major legislative victory. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    JUST WATCHED

    Murkowski celebrates passage of ANWR

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Murkowski celebrates passage of ANWR

Congress voted to open Alaska's remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and natural gas drilling, ending more than four decades of heated debate on the matter.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Murkowski celebrates passage of ANWR

Congress voted to open Alaska's remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and natural gas drilling, ending more than four decades of heated debate on the matter.
Source: CNN