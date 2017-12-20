Trump nominee in doubt amid Russia probe

Breaking News

KT McFarland, President-elect Donald Trump's selection to be deputy national security adviser, steps off the elevator after meetings at Trump Tower on December 5, 2016 in New York.
President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to Singapore, KT McFarland, could be derailed in the Senate amid questions about whether she properly disclosed to Congress her communications with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to senators and sources from both parties.
President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to Singapore, KT McFarland, could be derailed in the Senate amid questions about whether she properly disclosed to Congress her communications with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to senators and sources from both parties.
