Trump nominee in doubt amid Russia probe

President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to Singapore, KT McFarland, could be derailed in the Senate amid questions about whether she properly disclosed to Congress her communications with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to senators and sources from both parties.
President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to Singapore, KT McFarland, could be derailed in the Senate amid questions about whether she properly disclosed to Congress her communications with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to senators and sources from both parties.