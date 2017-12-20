Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump lavished with praise at tax celebration
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump lavished with praise at tax celebration
Trump invited Republican members of Congress to the White House to celebrate passage of a major tax overhaul. They responded with a lot of praise.
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)
Trump lavished with praise at tax celebration
Schumer to heckler: This is serious stuff
Guthrie to Ryan: You living in fantasy world?
Trump victory leads to terms of endearment
Trump supporters react to the tax bill
Trump: Tax cut is a Christmas gift
Trump, GOP celebrate final passage of tax bill
Trump celebrates GOP tax victory
Ryan: Tax bill is a generation-defining moment
Pelosi: GOP tax bill monumental, brazen theft
Sen. Corker distances himself from tax bill
The GOP tax bill explained
Trump on taxes: Simplifying a broken system
Kellyanne Conway, Cuomo spar on taxes
Tapper fact-checks tax plan claims
See More
Trump lavished with praise at tax celebration
Trump invited Republican members of Congress to the White House to celebrate passage of a major tax overhaul. They responded with a lot of praise.
Source: CNN