New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie fields questions at a wide-ranging news conference, March 3, 2016 at the Statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. Christie defended his endorsement of Donald Trump for president amid calls for him to resign.
    Christie: Kushner deserves to be investigated

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) says President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner deserves to be a target of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) says President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner deserves to be a target of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
