Berman: Trump wrong to claim collusion 'disproven'
Seven months after Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to lead the Russia probe, President Trump's defenders have gone into overdrive hoping to discredit the investigation as Trump insists publicly he has no plans to fire Mueller. CNN's John Berman reports.
