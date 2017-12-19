Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ryan: Most important bill passed in decades
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ryan: Most important bill passed in decades
House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses the press after the House of Representatives approved the final version along sharp partisan lines.
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)
Ryan: Most important bill passed in decades
Ryan: Tax bill is a generation-defining moment
House passes GOP tax plan, sends it to Senate
Pelosi: GOP tax bill monumental, brazen theft
Sen. Corker distances himself from tax bill
The GOP tax bill explained
Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it
Ryan: Tax bill best example of kept promise
Trump on taxes: Simplifying a broken system
Kellyanne Conway, Cuomo spar on taxes
Trump voters OK 'trickle down' tax plan
How the tax bills could boost the Trump family
Tapper fact-checks tax plan claims
Senator's tax rant goes viral
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Graham: Now it's when tax bill passes, not if
See More
Ryan: Most important bill passed in decades
House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses the press after the House of Representatives approved the final version along sharp partisan lines.
Source: CNN