Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

paul ryan gop tax bill
paul ryan gop tax bill

    JUST WATCHED

    Ryan: Tax bill is a generation-defining moment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ryan: Tax bill is a generation-defining moment

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) describes the Republican tax reform bill as a defining moment of this generation.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

Ryan: Tax bill is a generation-defining moment

Wolf

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) describes the Republican tax reform bill as a defining moment of this generation.
Source: CNN