House Republican Leadership Stakeout Hours before the House and Senate vote on the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, members of Leadership will discuss the latest progress on getting pro-family, pro-growth tax reform to the President's desk. PARTICIPANTS: • Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) • Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) • Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) • Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)
    Ryan: Tax bill best example of kept promise

House Speaker Paul Ryan says that the impending vote on major tax reform is the greatest example of a promise kept.
