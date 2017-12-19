Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks out against the tax bill after the House of Representatives approved the final version along sharp partisan lines, 227 - 203.
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)
Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it
Ryan: Tax bill best example of kept promise
Trump on taxes: Simplifying a broken system
Kellyanne Conway, Cuomo spar on taxes
Trump voters OK 'trickle down' tax plan
How the tax bills could boost the Trump family
Tapper fact-checks tax plan claims
Senator's tax rant goes viral
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Graham: Now it's when tax bill passes, not if
Ryan: Tax bill is a generation-defining moment
House passes GOP tax plan, sends it to Senate
Pelosi: GOP tax bill monumental, brazen theft
Sen. Corker distances himself from tax bill
The GOP tax bill explained
See More
Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks out against the tax bill after the House of Representatives approved the final version along sharp partisan lines, 227 - 203.
Source: CNN