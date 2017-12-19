Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chuck schumer senate tax bill sot_00000626
chuck schumer senate tax bill sot_00000626

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks out against the tax bill after the House of Representatives approved the final version along sharp partisan lines, 227 - 203.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

Schumer: Bill is so, so bad, everyone knows it

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks out against the tax bill after the House of Representatives approved the final version along sharp partisan lines, 227 - 203.
Source: CNN