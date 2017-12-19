Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bob corker tax bill sot_00000914
bob corker tax bill sot_00000914

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Corker distances himself from tax bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Corker distances himself from tax bill

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) refutes allegations that he is now backing the GOP tax bill for his own personal gain, saying, "I haven't added a single word to this tax policy."
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

Sen. Corker distances himself from tax bill

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) refutes allegations that he is now backing the GOP tax bill for his own personal gain, saying, "I haven't added a single word to this tax policy."
Source: CNN